Perdomo went 1-for-3 with two walks, one RBI, two stolen bases and one run scored in Friday's 10-8 win over the Reds.

Perdomo has gone 4-for-15 (.267) over nine games since his last multi-hit effort. His pair of steals Friday accounted for his first pilfers since Aug. 2. The shortstop is at a .270/.372/.402 slash line with 15 thefts, six home runs, 41 RBI, 55 runs scored, 19 doubles and three triples over 111 contests in a strong-side platoon role.