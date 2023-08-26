Perdomo went 1-for-3 with two walks, one RBI, two stolen bases and one run scored in Friday's 10-8 win over the Reds.
Perdomo has gone 4-for-15 (.267) over nine games since his last multi-hit effort. His pair of steals Friday accounted for his first pilfers since Aug. 2. The shortstop is at a .270/.372/.402 slash line with 15 thefts, six home runs, 41 RBI, 55 runs scored, 19 doubles and three triples over 111 contests in a strong-side platoon role.
