Perdomo went 2-for-4 with a stolen base, an RBI and a run scored in Thursday's 5-0 win over the Brewers.
Perdomo put a .137 average for the month of August behind him with Thursday's production, just his fourth multi-hit effort over 35 games since the All-Star break. The season has been a grind for the rookie shortstop, who took over the starting gig from Nick Ahmed (shoulder). He's hit below .200 in four of five months, although his defense has improved since a shaky beginning.
