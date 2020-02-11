The Diamondbacks will not feel the need to rush Perdomo's development, after the team extended shortstop Nick Ahmed through the 2023 season, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

The 20-year-old Perdomo is among the organization's top prospects and finished 2019 with a 26-game stint at High-A Visalia. Extending Ahmed allows Perdomo to take a more measured path to MLB. The shortstop survived the cooler spring months before busting out over the second half of the season, posting a .325/.426/.430 slash line, while also stealing a combined 20 bags between Visalia and Low-A Kane County.