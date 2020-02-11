Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Not being rushed
The Diamondbacks will not feel the need to rush Perdomo's development, after the team extended shortstop Nick Ahmed through the 2023 season, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.
The 20-year-old Perdomo is among the organization's top prospects and finished 2019 with a 26-game stint at High-A Visalia. Extending Ahmed allows Perdomo to take a more measured path to MLB. The shortstop survived the cooler spring months before busting out over the second half of the season, posting a .325/.426/.430 slash line, while also stealing a combined 20 bags between Visalia and Low-A Kane County.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
28 burning questions for 2020
What are the biggest storylines heading into 2020? Scott White weighs in on the buzz as spring...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, 2020 busts
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Betts still top-five after trade?
With the Dodgers, Red Sox, and Twins finding a trade that works for all three sides, Mookie...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, OF sleepers
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
2020 Fantasy Baseball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Pay the SP, SB premium? You'd better
In light of some extreme trends happening across baseball, Scott White calls for a complete...