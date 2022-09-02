Perdomo is out of the lineup for Friday's game versus the Brewers.
Perdomo started the past seven games and will head to the bench after going 5-for-21 with four walks, six RBI, six runs and a stolen base during that span. Wilmer Difo, who was promoted from Triple-A Reno on Thursday, will take over at shortstop Friday.
