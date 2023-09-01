Perdomo is absent from the lineup Friday versus the Orioles.
Nick Ahmed will start at shortstop and bat eighth as the Diamondbacks matchup up against left-hander Cole Irvin. The switch-hitting Perdomo carries a .633 OPS in 54 plate appearances this year versus southpaws. He's put up a .786 OPS in 353 plate appearances versus righties.
