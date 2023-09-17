Perdomo is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cubs.
Perdomo is in the midst of a 0-for-22 slump and will take a seat after starting the previous three games. Rookie Jordan Lawlar will handle shortstop and bat ninth.
