Perdomo isn't in Arizona's lineup Saturday against the Cubs.
Perdomo will take a seat Saturday with southpaw Justin Steele on the mound for Chicago. Emmanuel Rivera will fill in at the hot corner and bat eighth while Perdomo rests.
