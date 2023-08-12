Perdomo isn't in Arizona's lineup Saturday against the Padres, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
With lefty Rich Hill set to start on the mound for the Padres, Perdomo will stay put in the D-backs' dugout. Nick Ahmed will fill in at shortstop and bat eighth.
