Perdomo isn't in the Diamondbacks' lineup Friday against the Dodgers, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.
Perdomo has reached base safely eight times over 13 plate appearances this season, but will get a day off Friday against Clayton Kershaw. Nick Ahmed will take over for him at shortstop, batting seventh.
