Perdomo isn't starting Saturday's game against the Mets.
Perdomo started in each of the first seven games of the season, but he hit just .063 with a run, a stolen base, six walks and seven strikeouts. Sergio Alcantara will shift to shortstop while Yonny Hernandez starts at third base Saturday.
