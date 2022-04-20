Perdomo isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Nationals.
Perdomo started the last three games and went 0-for-6 with two walks and two strikeouts. Sergio Alcantara will start at shortstop while Yonny Hernandez takes over at the hot corner.
