Perdomo is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game at Colorado.
Perdomo is 1-for-9 with one run, two walks and two strikeouts through his first three big-league games, and he will take a seat Wednesday. Josh Rojas is starting at shortstop while Eduardo Escobar and Asdrubal Cabrera start at second and third base, respectively.
