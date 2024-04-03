Perdomo went 2-for-4 with a run scored in Tuesday's 7-0 win over the Yankees.

It's been a quiet start for Perdomo, who is 6-for-20 with a double, an RBI and three runs scored through six games. Not bad, but nothing eye-popping. After batting .195 during his rookie season in 2022, the shortstop adjusted to the grind of MLB in 2023 (.246 AVG, .712 OPS), and Perdomo looks to continue that trajectory this season.