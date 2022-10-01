Perdomo isn't starting Saturday against the Giants.
Perdomo is in the midst of a seven-game hitting streak in which he's slashed .409/.440/.545 with a home run, four RBI, three runs, a stolen base, two walks and five strikeouts. He'll get a day off while Sergio Alcantara serves as the designated hitter and bats ninth.
