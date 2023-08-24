Perdomo is absent from the lineup Thursday against the Reds.
Nick Ahmed will start at shortstop and bat eighth with left-hander Brandon Williamson toeing the slab for Cincinnati. The switch-hitting Perdomo carries a .659 OPS in 52 plate appearances this year against southpaws. He has a .790 OPS in 338 plate appearances against righties.
