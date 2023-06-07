Perdomo is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nationals.

With a. 855 OPS over 167 plate appearances on the season, the switch-hitting Perdomo has worked his way out of a strict platoon with Nick Ahmed, but the Diamondbacks will still hold Perdomo out of the lineup against left-handed pitching occasionally. Perdomo, who went 1-for-3 with two walks, a stolen base and a run scored in Tuesday's 10-5 win, will give way to Ahmed at shortstop Wednesday while southpaw Patrick Corbin takes the hill for Washington.