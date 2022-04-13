Perdomo will start at shortstop and bat ninth in Wednesday's game against the Astros.

Perdomo has picked up six straight starts to begin the season, but his standing atop the depth chart may last only as long as Nick Ahmed's (shoulder) stint on the injured list. With an .083 average, one run and no other counting stats, Perdomo isn't offering much from a fantasy perspective, but he's submitting competitive plate appearances and has drawn five walks against three strikeouts.