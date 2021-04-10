Perdomo was optioned to the Diamondbacks' alternate training site Saturday.

Perdomo got his first taste of major-league action early in the 2021 campaign and went 1-for-10 with a run, three walks and two strikeouts in four games. However, he'll head to the team's alternate camp after Nick Ahmed (knee) was activated from the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move. Josh Rojas should serve as the backup shortstop for Arizona now that Ahmed is healthy.

More News