Perdomo was optioned to the Diamondbacks' alternate training site Saturday.
Perdomo got his first taste of major-league action early in the 2021 campaign and went 1-for-10 with a run, three walks and two strikeouts in four games. However, he'll head to the team's alternate camp after Nick Ahmed (knee) was activated from the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move. Josh Rojas should serve as the backup shortstop for Arizona now that Ahmed is healthy.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Not starting Wednesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Making first big-league start•
-
Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Enters game late•
-
Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Set for big-league debut•
-
Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Bound for Triple-A•
-
Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Joins 40-man roster•