Team Dominican Republic manager Nelson Cruz said that Perdomo is on the bench for Sunday's game against Team Netherlands due to an illness, Enrique Rojas of ESPN Deportes reports.

With Perdomo battling the flu, Cruz will turn to Erik Gonzalez to man shortstop in the Dominican Republic's second game of pool play. Perdomo will rest up and recover with the aim of returning to the starting nine Monday versus Team Israel.

