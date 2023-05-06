Perdomo will sit Saturday against southpaw MacKenzie Gore and the Nationals.
13 of Arizona's first 33 games have come against lefties, and Perdomo has sat against every single one. As usual, Nick Ahmed will take over at shortstop in his absence.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Sits against lefty Wednesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Belts three-run homer in win•
-
Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Sitting versus lefty•
-
Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Idle versus lefty•
-
Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Leads off Monday•
-
Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Sits after four straight starts•