Perdomo started at shortstop and went 0-for-4 for Triple-A Reno on Friday.

Perdomo played a third consecutive day for Reno and his first nine-inning game in the field. Including time spent in the Arizona Complex League, he's played six games and is 3-for-19. The Diamondbacks are considering roster options for Perdomo's pending return, Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports reports. He'll slide back into his starting shortstop position, which puts the focus on Kevin Newman and Blaze Alexander.