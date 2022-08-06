Perdomo went 1-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base, two RBI and one run scored in Friday's 6-5 win over the Rockies.

Perdomo fought off a 3-2 cutter from Alex Colome and dumped it into right field, plating the game-tying and go-ahead runs in the bottom of the eighth. An inning later, he made a lunging play in the field to secure the win for Arizona. It was a hopeful sequence for the the young shortstop whose batting average hovers around .200 and has a DRS of minus-6.