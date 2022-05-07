Perdomo remains on the Diamondbacks' roster following the activation of Josh Rojas from the injured list, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Rojas made his season debut Friday, getting the nod at third base, but manager Torey Lovullo indicated he would see time at shortstop and second base to give Nick Ahmed and Ketel Marte breaks during the week. That rotation, along with off days for Rojas, opens up regular at-bats for Perdomo, who is slashing .290/.353/.419 over the last 10 games following a slow start. A shortstop by trade, Perdomo also made appearances at second and third base thus far in 2022.