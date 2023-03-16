Perdomo was forced to leave Wednesday's contest against the Brewers after colliding with Diego Castillo, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
The collision happened after Perdomo and Castillo both attempted to field a ground ball up the middle from Christian Yelich. Luckily, they each walked off the field under their own power, but the Diamondbacks will still take a look at them and provide an injury update shortly.
