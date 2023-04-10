Perdomo is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Brewers.
Perdomo has been the Diamondbacks' preferred option at shortstop in the early stages of the season, but he'll still likely sit regularly against left-handed pitchers like Milwaukee's Wade Miley. The righty-hitting Nick Ahmed will spell the lefty-hitting Perdomo in the series opener.
