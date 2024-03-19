Perdomo (knee) is in the Diamondbacks' lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cubs.

Perdomo injured his knee on a slide during a Cactus League game last week, but a long-term absence was never likely for the 24-year-old. Perdomo is just 4-for-25 through 10 spring games, but he remains the favorite to start at shortstop for the D-backs on Opening Day.