Perdomo is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rockies.
Though he's a switch hitter, Perdomo often sits against left-handed pitchers, so it comes as little surprise that he'll head to the bench Wednesday while southpaw Austin Gomber takes the hill for Colorado. Nick Ahmed will step in for Perdomo at shortstop and will bat seventh.
