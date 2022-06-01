Perdomo isn't starting Wednesday's game against Atlanta.
Perdomo is riding an 11-game on-base streak in which he's slashed .250/.302/.350 with a triple, two doubles, two runs and an RBI. Jake Hager will take over at shortstop and bat eighth Wednesday.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Knocks triple•
-
Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Slides to shortstop•
-
Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Delivers pair in win•
-
Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Remains on roster•
-
Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Back on bench Tuesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Starts at 2B•