Perdomo went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and two RBI in Saturday's 5-2 win over San Francisco.

Perdomo capped off the Diamondbacks' five-run fourth inning with a two-run single, then put himself in scoring position with his ninth steal of the season. The rookie has hit in four straight contests (5-for-14) but was hitting just .164 since the All-Star break prior to the four-game run.