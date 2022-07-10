Perdomo went 2-for-3 with a walk, two runs and two RBI in Saturday's 9-2 win over the Rockies.

Perdomo has made a splash out of the bottom third of the lineup in both of the past two games, going 4-for-6 with two walks, five runs and two RBI between those contests. He'll look to stay hot while batting out of the No. 8 spot in the order in Sunday's series finale.