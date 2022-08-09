Perdomo went 1-for-3 with two runs scored and a stolen base in Monday's 3-0 win over the Pirates.

Perdomo swiped second base and scored the go-ahead run after reaching base on an error in the sixth inning. He has two steals over the last three games, giving him five on the year. His slash line still sits at a pedestrian .201/.295/.280 with 41 runs scored through 98 appearances.