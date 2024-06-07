Perdomo started at designated hitter and went 1-for-4 with an RBI for Triple-A Reno on Thursday.

Perdomo, who played seven innings at shortstop Wednesday, was in the lineup for a second straight day. He eventually was pinch hit for after eight innings. Perdomo will continue his rehab assignment through the weekend for Reno and could rejoin the Diamondbacks next week. Arizona begins a homestand Tuesday against the Angels.