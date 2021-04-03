Perdomo is being called up to the majors Saturday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Arizona's shortstop of the future, Perdomo is not expected to be up for good, but it sounds like Nick Ahmed (knee) is headed to the injured list, so Perdomo will fill in at the six in the short term. Of course, if he were to really impress, those plans could change. Perdomo lacks big raw power, but the 21-year-old switch hitter has an excellent approach at the plate and is an above-average runner.