Perdomo is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Mets.

The 22-year-old has been operating as Arizona's primary shortstop to begin the season, but Nick Ahmed (shoulder) was activated from the injured list Friday and should reclaim the starting role. Perdomo started 11 of the first 13 games but failed to take advantage of the opportunity with a .120/.371/.160 slash line in 35 plate appearances.