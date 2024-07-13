Perdomo went 1-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored in Friday's 5-4 win over Toronto.

Perdomo scored one of Arizona's two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to tie the game, then his sacrifice fly an inning later walked off the Blue Jays. The shortstop has hit safely in nine of 11 contests, going 13-for-40 (.325) with two walks, six RBI, one steal and nine runs. He's currently batting a career-high .287.