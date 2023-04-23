Perdomo is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Padres, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.

After turning in three straight starts in which he recorded exactly two hits while scoring a run in each of those contests, Perdomo fell back to earth in Saturday's 5-3 loss, going hitless in four at-bats. Nick Ahmed will get the nod at shortstop Sunday in his stead, but Perdomo still appears entrenched as the Diamondbacks' preferred option at the position when Arizona faces right-handed pitching.