Perdomo is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels.
The switch-hitting Perdomo is on the bench for the second game in a row, giving way to Nick Ahmed at shortstop on both occasions. With Perdomo having sat out against Angels southpaws Tyler Anderson and Reid Detmers, the 23-year-old appears as though he hasn't yet escaped a strong-side platoon role.
