Perdomo is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rangers.
The Diamondbacks regularly withhold the switch-hitting Perdomo from the lineup versus southpaws, so his absence Wednesday comes as little surprise with lefty Andrew Heaney on the hill for Texas. Nick Ahmed will fill in for Perdomo at shortstop.
