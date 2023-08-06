Perdomo is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins.
Perdomo will ride the bench in the series finale after he went 9-for-42 (.214 average) while starting in each of the past 10 games. Nick Ahmed will spell Perdomo at shortstop.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Nabs steal Wednesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Breather Tuesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Not in starting nine•
-
Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: On bench Wednesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Heads to bench Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Snaps out of funk•