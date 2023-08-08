Perdomo isn't in the Diamondbacks' lineup Tuesday against the Dodgers.
The switch-hitting Perdomo has typically been held out of the lineup against southpaws this season, and the trend will continue for Tuesday's matchup against Julio Urias. Nick Ahmed will get the nod at shortstop and bat eighth.
