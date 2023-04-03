Perdomo is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Padres.

Perdomo has made two starts to Nick Ahmed's three through the Diamondbacks' first five games, but the former is still shaping up as the team's preferred option at shortstop. All three of the switch-hitting Perdomo's absences have come against left-handed pitchers, so the 23-year-old should see his playing time pick up once Arizona starts facing off against the righty-heavy rotations that the majority of teams deploy.