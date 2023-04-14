Perdomo is not in the starting lineup Friday versus the Marlins.
The right-handed-hitting Nick Ahmed will handle shortstop duties and bat seventh with left-hander Trevor Rogers getting the start for Miami. Perdomo, a switch-hitter, should continue to cover short against righties.
