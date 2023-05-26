Perdomo isn't starting Friday against Boston.
Left-hander Chris Sale will start on the mound for Boston, so Perdomo will retreat to the dugout for Friday's contest. Nick Ahmed will fill in at shortstop for Perdomo and bat seventh.
