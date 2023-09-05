Perdomo is not in the lineup Tuesday versus the Rockies.
Nick Ahmed will start at shortstop and bat eighth as the Diamondbacks go righty-heavy against left-hander Kyle Freeland. Perdomo has posted a solid .779 OPS versus righties this season, but he carries a .609 OPS versus lefties.
