Perdomo will sit out Wednesday's series finale versus the Giants.
Perdomo will take a seat after he went 1-for-6 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored over the first two games of the series. Sergio Alcantara will start at shortstop and bat eighth against San Francisco.
