Perdomo started at shortstop and went 0-for-3 with a walk in Monday's 5-4 loss to the Dodgers.
Perdomo stepped in for Nick Ahmed, who was added to the injured list Monday for an undisclosed reason. The rookie infielder should see the bulk of work at shortstop while Ahmed is unavailable.
