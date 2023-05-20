Perdomo went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 13-3 loss to the Pirates.
At the time of the third-inning homer, Perdomo tied the game at one run apiece before Pittsburgh plated 10 runs over the next two frames. It was the fourth homer in 144 plate appearances for Perdomo, who hit five over 500 PAs in 2022. He's one of a few reasons for the Diamondbacks' strong start. Perdomo is hitting .326/.418/.547 and not the easy out he was last year. The Diamondbacks attribute his improvement to offseason work learning stay more grounded in his swing, according to Theo Mackie of the Arizona Republic. Perdomo and Gabriel Moreno (.313/.341/.391) have shored up the bottom of the order for Arizona.
