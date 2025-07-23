Perdomo went 3-for-4 in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Astros.

Perdomo is 9-for-20 (.450) over five games since the All-Star break, though just one of those knocks, a triple, has gone for extra bases. The shortstop has hit in the bottom third of the order in the first two games of this series versus Houston, though that is due to a pair of left-handed pitchers starting. That trend is likely to continue Wednesday when Brandon Walter is on the mound for the visiting Astros. Perdomo has been a steady bat in the lineup all year with a .275/.375/.420 slash line, 10 home runs, 72 RBI, 55 runs scored and 15 stolen bases across 101 games.