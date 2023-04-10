Perdomo started at second base and went 2-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 11-6 win over the Dodgers.

Perdomo made his first start at second base, giving Ketel Marte his first day off while slotting in at second in the order, the highest the former has hit this season. This was Perdomo's third multi-hit game in six starts. The second-year shortstop is 7-for-16 (.438) with four extra-base hits, eight RBI and four walks through seven overall appearances.