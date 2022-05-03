Perdomo started at second base and went 1-for-4 with a run scored in Monday's 5-4 win over the Marlins.

Perdomo filled in for the Diamondbacks' struggling star hitter, Ketel Marte, who is riding a three-game hitting streak but has just three hits over his previous 34 at-bats. With Josh Rojas (oblique) nearing a return, Perdomo's plate appearances will be squeezed, and the prospect could assigned to Triple-A Reno as early as next week.